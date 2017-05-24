Watch Lady Antebellum bring the house down on the “DWTS” finale

Lady Antebellum launches their new You Look Good Tour May 26 in California, and they gave a little preview of what to expect on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” season finale on May 23. In the clip, you can see Lady A rocking out with a big horn section backing them up, and they’re taking that horn section on the road with them.

You’ll recall Lady Antebellum introduced this new sound at the ACM Awards last month. After that big performance of “You Look Good,” the band knew they had to take that show on the road.





Lady A’s Dave Haywood tells Rare Country, “We were like, ‘We have to have horns on tour.’ We’ve got a couple guys coming out. It’s really fun, you know, I think fans that have seen us before, musically, are going to see a different approach this time around. The horns actually do make an appearance on some of those old songs. I think ‘Lookin’ for a Good Time’ is such a fun party now with some horn part on it.”

His bandmate Hillary Scott chimes in that “Our Kind of Love” also has some cool horn parts on it, but they’re keeping other hits, like “Need You Now,” more true to the original versions.

Still, having trumpets and trombones backing them up is sure to make this Lady Antebellum tour different from anything their fans have seen before. Lady A’s Charles Kelley says, “It’s elevating a lot of the show.”

Dave adds, “It makes it a big party. There are portions of the show where they’re there. They kind of go away for a while, but some moments they come in again and end it on a high. It’s going to be fun.”

Lady Antebellum is taking Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young out on their You Look Good Tour. Their new album, “Heart Break,” is due out June 9.