Watch the reaction this little girl gives her idol Luke Bryan

Every country music fan has a different reason to attend a concert. Some come because they love the music. Others come because they need an excuse to spend time with family and friends. And then some come because they want to get the attention of their favorite artist, and maybe even get brought up on stage for a hug in front of thousands.

For little Baylee, it was the latter.

Indeed, it looks like the little girl finally received her wish, as she caught the eye of none other than Luke Bryan at a recent concert in Georgia. “How cute is this?” a Twitter user wrote on her Instagram page on June 18 alongside a heartwarming video. “Baylee from Sweetwater has been wanting to meet @LukeBryanOnline for years! And last night, he brought her onstage!”





It was yet another special moment among the many Luke has given his fans throughout his career. And look for those special moments with his fans to continue. Just recently, Luke announced plans for his ninth annual “Farm Tour 2017,” which will kick off September 28. In yet another example of just how much he does for his fans, Luke announced that he will continue to award a variety of college scholarships to local students from farming families within the communities the tour will play.