Watch what happens when a fan takes the mic from this country outlaw

A remarkable — and touching — moment from Colt Ford’s June 19 concert in Orange, Texas, is going viral.

Colt was performing at Orange Riverfront Park when a 23-year-old fan with spina bifida was picked up — wheelchair and all — and crowd surfed onto the stage. Colt knelt down next to the fan as he launched into “Dirt Road Anthem” (a song Colt penned with Brantley Gilbert that became a huge hit for Jason Aldean). But then the fan, whose name is Zach, surprised everyone. He grabbed the microphone from Colt’s hand during the song’s rapped section and proceeded to nail it word-for-word.





As you can hear in the video above, the surprised crowd went nuts.

A video of the moment is blowing up on Colt’s Facebook, with nearly 1.3 million views and more than 18,000 shares as of this writing. Whew!

Colt penned a touching message to accompany the clip. “You wanna know why I am so lucky,” he wrote on Facebook. “This right here, real life. Nothing but love for my buddy Zach up onstage. He rocked the house. It was my honor to be onstage with you buddy. God bless. You were the star of the show.”