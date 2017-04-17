’90s kids may squeal at this incredibly satisfying video of a Furby being obliterated

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been doing your best to completely forget that Furbies were ever a thing, so we understand if you’re initially hesitant to watch this video — but trust us, it will be worth it.

The video — which was uploaded to the popular “Hydraulic Press Channel” on YouTube by Finnish factory owner and engineering nerd Lauri Vuohensilta — features one of the most annoying toys ever made being crushed by a powerful hydraulic press. It’s remarkably satisfying, unless you happen to be really fond of Furbies.





Vuohensilta really enjoys crushing stuff with his machines. His channel is loaded with different videos of him crushing a variety of objects, such as bowling balls, and even diamonds!