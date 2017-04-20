A police department cracked the 4/20 joke everybody was expecting and caught some heat

You don’t normally expect police departments to make jokes, and you almost never expect them to make jokes about marijuana. However, every year April 20 rolls around, and just about everybody seems to get excited about the drug. A Minnesota police department sent out a tweet joking that “undercover #420 operations are in place.”

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

The tweet has been re-tweeted over 100,000 times. And while they were criticized but some on the social media site, others expressed their admiration at the department’s humor.

RELATED: A 4/20 broadcast got NSFW real quick with this news flash from out of nowhere





@wyomingpd You are the best! Can you be my police? — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 20, 2017

The Reno police even got in on the joke.

@wyomingpd Not sure what this is all about? As far we knew, 4/20 has and always will be National Lima Bean Respect Day. Look it up. — Reno Police (@RenoPolice) April 20, 2017

RELATED: An entire police department responded in a heartwarming way after a police officer refused to give little girl a hug

Millennial website “Mashable” wrote a scathing critique of the tweet, declaring, “The police think it’s OK to crack jokes about cannabis being harmless […] but the punchline is that they’ll still lock you up for it.”