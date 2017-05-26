Get the Slip N’ Slide do’s and don’ts as you watch these folks fail in monumental fashion

The Slip N’ Slide is one of the most popular toys for families to break out during the summer. However, while many are excited about the thrill that comes from hurling your body down a piece of wet rubber, things don’t always go as planned.

In this hilarious compilation by AFV, watch as parents, children and dogs try and fail to use their slides and other summertime water toys. The video is a stark lesson on when to jump onto the slide and when to get out of the way of anyone coming speeding towards you. If you’re not careful, it’ll result in face plants, bruises and — in some painful cases — groin injury.





At the very least, if you are going to mess up, make sure to film it all in slow-motion. Then we can all laugh about it all summer long.