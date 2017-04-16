Harvard isn’t prepared for “SNL’s” favorite Boston couple, Sully and Denise

Last night’s Jimmy Fallon-hosted episode of “Saturday Night Live” did not feature an appearance from his partner in crime Justin Timberlake, but Fallon did bring back an old character of his with a little help from another “SNL” alum, Rachel Dratch.

Almost 20 years later, Sully and Denise are still as in love with each other — and Nomar Garciaparra — as ever. And now we find the pioneering reality TV couple on the campus of Harvard. No, they’re not crashing a kegger, they’re there on a campus tour with their “wicked smaht” daughter, Little Denise, played by Kate McKinnon.





Of course, they still have Tommy behind the camera. Only now it’s because he’s the only one who knows how to use all the cool filters on an iPhone.

Little Denise is a typical 18-year-old, embarrassed by her parents smuggling vodka on the campus tour in their Sunny Delight. “They ate a lot of paint chips growing up,” she says.

“We sure did,” confirms Sully. “We called them radiator nachos.”

“It probably affected the development of the pre-frontal cortex,” Little Denise chimes in, but her parents don’t understand those words, causing McKinnon to drop into a “Ben Affleck in Good Will Hunting”-level Boston accent, proving that them apples don’t fall far from them trees.