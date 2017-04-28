In a moment of total awkwardness, the kiss cam panned to a mother and son

Awkward Kiss Cam Moment Number 324… pic.twitter.com/bA52qa5ndq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2017

The “kiss cam” is known for making men look pretty bad, like that time a guy refused to kiss his lady so she kissed somebody else. But even worse was the instance at a Milwaukee Bucks game on Thursday night when a mother and son ended up on the “kiss cam” together. When the camera cut to the pair there was a split second where we thought, maybe, he just didn’t want to kiss his girlfriend. Then in a truly cringeworthy moment, he pointed to her and seemed to yell, “she’s my mom.” And the look on his mother’s face–priceless.





RELATED: This has to be the biggest, oldest baton-twirling gardener alive

The guy in the first row doing the Dr. Evil impression during Pierre McGuire's interview with Mike Sullivan is my spirit animal. #Pens pic.twitter.com/y7LETTyLCz — Grady Sas (@GradySas) April 28, 2017

It turns out that Thursday was actually a pretty great day for sports humor. While the Washington Capitals were hosting Pittsburgh Penguins a fan photobombed an interview with Penguins’ head coach Mike Sullivan and did his best Dr. Evil impression.

RELATED: Kiss Cam moments can be awkward, especially if you’re at a game with this man