It’s turtle vs. shark as Mitch McConnell takes on a great white to see who can pass a healthcare bill the fastest

The brilliant video team over at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” cobbled together this hilarious parody promo package for Monday evening’s episode.

The package mocked the recent Discovery Channel program in which Michael Phelps raced a computer generated shark but replaced Michael Phelps with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

RELATED: Michael Phelps raced a fake shark on TV, and people are really pissed off about it

Unlike the highly publicized Discover Channel show, McConnell and the shark were not racing to a finish line — they were racing to see which of them could get health care legislation passed.





“McConnell has years of legislative experience. But the shark has experience repealing Samuel L. Jackson,” the voice over says at one point, referencing the 1999 movie “Deep Blue Sea,” in which Samuel L. Jackson gets eaten by a shark.