Kids tell the story of Easter, including Jesus’ death by drugs and his creation of the bunny

Easter is around the corner which means that there will be plenty of chocolate and eggs, and sermons about the true meaning of Easter. Obviously, the holiday celebrates the resurrection of Christ and on Thursday night, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” took to the streets to see how knowledgeable the children of Hollywood were about the holiday.

A lot of the kids had a pretty good idea of what Easter is about. Most of them knew that Jesus was involved; however, when it came to the specifics of the savior, they were a little hazy. One kid suggested that his “friends” were the “Romans,” while another suggested that Easter is celebrated because “the bad guys killed him.” Another little guy had a different interpretation, suggesting that Jesus went to Heaven “to work on his project then came back to see the bunny.”





