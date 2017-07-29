Mini Mayweather and Mini McGregor are facing off in the super-lightweight battle of the century

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas is known for bringing in famous adult film stars to dance and flirt with visitors, but on August 25, they’ll have a different sort of entertainment. On the night before the super-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, the club will host a face-off between a Mini McGregor and a Mini Mayweather.

The battle will be three rounds of non-stop action at the famous gentleman’s club on the Vegas strip, just down the street from the real Mayweather/McGregor match-up, TMZ reports.





Mini 😱 Floyd Mayweather's tiny doppelganger has signed his contract and will go toe-to-toe with "Irishman Mini McGregor".#newsstand pic.twitter.com/lnEJLVeonc — Newsstandd (@Newsstand01) July 29, 2017

You may recognize Mini Mayweather from his fight with a Mini Pacquiao. While all the odds in Vegas favor Mayweather over McGregor, there’s no betting line on their smaller stand-ins.

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather crossed the line with the latest insult he hurled at rival Conor McGregor

The fight between the UFC champion and the undefeated boxing star is expected to the be the highest-grossing event in boxing or MMA. According to the Independent, McGregor has not boxed competitively since he was 16 years old when he was a star in his native Ireland.