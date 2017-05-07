“SNL” host Chris Pine plays “Know Your Chris: Evans, Hemsworth, Pratt, Pine”

First-time “Saturday Night Live” host Chris Pine has a new movie out this weekend, “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2,” as he said last night.

Tricked you, didn’t he? That’s Chris Pratt’s movie! He knew that would happen. To help confirm his identity, Pine brought out Leslie Jones, who confirmed he was Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

RELATED: “SNL” premieres the newest single from “Slav D,” all about world peace and internet porn

“I’m Chris Pine,” he says.

“Hemsworth,” Jones answers before a quick selfie, saying, “Thank you, Thor” as she leaves, Pine’s plan foiled again.





RELATED: “SNL” asks “Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?” with perfect ’90s nostalgia

But Captain Kirk had some foresight and came to 30 Rock visual aid in tow: a Mount Rushmore of Chrises Evans, Hemsworth, Pratt and Pine himself. To drive the point home, Pine launched into song, singing, “I’m not that Chris,” to the tune of “Uptown Girl.” But even then, when Pete Davidson brings another visual aid on stage, he just thinks it’s Ryan Reynolds.