Twitter Is Overrun By GIFs Celebrating ‘Mean Girls’ Day

As Cady Herron reminisces about the day Aaron Samuels asked her what day it was, fans celebrate the (unofficial) “Mean Girls Day” by posting the same gif on social media.

October 3rd was turned into a fan holiday thanks to a perfectly quotable line from the movie “Mean Girls.”

Today is the day that Aaron Samuels asked Cady Herron what the date was. — Eleven 🎃 (@D0MXNXQUE) October 3, 2017

yearly October 3rd tweet because Mean Girls will always be relevant pic.twitter.com/p6aUuQffcN — peyton g (@peyton_mg) October 3, 2017

If I ask you what date it is & you don’t respond with the quote from mean girls I will have to re-evaluate our friendship — nakya (@nakiaadiaz) October 3, 2017

As the holiday gained popularity year after year, many braced themselves against the influx of references.

Today is the day where every girl posts the October 3rd quote from mean girls — Millie Railton (@_millierailton) October 3, 2017

Mean Girls October 3rd tweet — William (@Willuwu) October 3, 2017

Kind of tempted to keep a tally of how many mean girls references I hear today — Amy J. (@heyitsamj) October 3, 2017





Some were rather salty about it.

I already know I'm gonna see that gif from Mean Girls 52917422904267 times today — j i l (@jilyaholstein) October 3, 2017

Others used other quotes from the movie to combat the numerous gifs and social media posts saying “It’s October 3rd.”

How many mean girls quotes will be made today? pic.twitter.com/Hc2w1QCQo2 — Alex Humphreys (@SoccerPitbull97) October 3, 2017

And if you’re seriously sick of seeing this holiday clog up your social media, we only hope that this picture of an all-grown-up Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett in real life, will console you.

Thanks to @lulu_time for a great shoot today. Can't wait to see the rest! You rock! #actorslife #photography A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett) on May 18, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

(H/T Twitter)