Twitter Is Overrun By GIFs Celebrating ‘Mean Girls’ Day

As Cady Herron reminisces about the day Aaron Samuels asked her what day it was, fans celebrate the (unofficial) “Mean Girls Day” by posting the same gif on social media.
October 3rd was turned into a fan holiday thanks to a perfectly quotable line from the movie “Mean Girls.”
As the holiday gained popularity year after year, many braced themselves against the influx of references.
Some were rather salty about it.
Others used other quotes from the movie to combat the numerous gifs and social media posts saying “It’s October 3rd.”
And if you’re seriously sick of seeing this holiday clog up your social media, we only hope that this picture of an all-grown-up Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett in real life, will console you.
