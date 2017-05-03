Watch Chris Rock and Jimmy Fallon review weird music by obscure artists in this hilarious “Tonight Show” segment

Chris Rock was a guest on Tuesday evening’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” After chatting about old times and new adventures, Rock and Fallon participated in a segment called “Do Not Play.” The two former “SNL” stars critiqued s few obscure, bizarre songs unearthed by the “Tonight Show” team.

During the segment Fallon and Rock joked about the cover art for a single that depicted dolphins riding a hoverboard while sipping sizzurp. Rock also compared Gloria Balsam’s 1979 single “Fluffy” to waterboarding and proclaimed that Tim Wilson’s “Booty Man” is a hit.

Earlier in the show, Rock shared a story about attending President Barack Obama’s leaving party at The White House back in January. Rock attended the celebration alongside Jay Z, Beyoncé, Oprah, Stevie Wonder, and more. “It was like I died and went to black heaven,” he joked.

Rock was on “The Tonight Show” to promote his ongoing Total Blackout tour.