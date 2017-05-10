Watch the story of 1,000 mousetraps, one trampoline and a guy dumb enough to put them together

There are some people who will do anything for internet fame, and the Slow Mo Guys are the kind of people who seem to have no limit on what they’ll do. In this video, which has received over half a million views and counting since it was uploaded Wednesday morning, they dive head-first into a trampoline filled with mousetraps.

In the preview to the video, the pair claimed that they spent four hours setting up the mousetraps — and once a badly placed trap even caused them to lose most of their progress. Finally, the guys reached the moment of truth. While it was beautiful, it didn’t look especially painful. There weren’t any mousetraps that actually pinched skin, but it was a beautiful thing to behold.