For many people, taking down the Christmas decorations can be a depressing affair. When you haul those dusty boxes down from the attic and fill them with the shiny/sparkly trinkets that you won’t see for another year, you know that the holiday season is well and truly over, and that you have to go back to the monotony of life. Back to work, back to school, back to the grind.


No more presents, no more “Last Christmas” by WHAM!

But what if there was a way to prolong some of the happiness? What if there was a way to profit from the dismal affair of taking down the decorations?

Maybe that’s what the woman who went to Costco to get a refund on her Christmas tree was trying to find.

Yep. You read that right: A few days into January of 2018, a frugal lady dragged her dead Christmas tree to her local Costco and demanded a refund.

I guess Costco will let you return anything and everything…

Was she trolling, or did she genuinely think she had a case?

Either way, it’s hilarious.

The news was initially circulated on Facebook by the person who captured the image above. However, the post has since been removed. Thankfully, someone screenshotted it, and it was posted to Imgur by user JRD761.

The comments on the screenshot are almost as hilarious as the situation that inspired them.

“There is frugal, there is cheap… and then there is this brazen lady…” Sh4rKSe7eN wrote on Imgur.

The man who took the initial photo of the incident posted once again to Facebook with some new information, according to Bored Panda.

He wrote:

She did get a refund. Not happily though. It was questioned, verified purchase on her account and she was [shamed] to a small degree…But I don’t think it fazed her because she has no conscience. She didn’t seem to mind that I took a photo and said “ARE YOU SERIOUS?!!!!”

If this Reddit post is to be believed, this isn’t even the first time Costco has issued a refund for a Christmas tree after the holidays.

Norman Quarrinton
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
Millennial New Year's resolutions is Twitter's newest meme — and millennials won't be pleased

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

A computer just wrote a brand-new "Harry Potter" chapter — and fans are loving it

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that's about to sweep the nation

