Aisle or window? Your airplane seat preference says a lot about your personality

When you fly, do you like to sit on the aisle or at the window?

Two U.K. psychologists believe your choice reveals something about your personality.

According to psychologist Dr. Becky Spelman, passengers who prefer the window like to take control and live in their own little world. Behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings says those who sit on the aisle are often more sociable.

Hemmings also claims aisle flyers are more restless and less adept at sleeping on airplanes.





Does your personality match up with your seat choice? And do you agree that nobody wants the middle seat?