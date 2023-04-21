Airline Flight Delayed Due to Spilled Rice Dispute

After rice was spilled along the aisle of a Southwest flight, a flight attendant became enraged and the flight was delayed. Jennifer Schaper, who was a passenger on the plane, detailed the event on Twitter.

Schaper posted her recap of the events as they happened in real time. She first shared a picture of the spilled rice and wrote, “Because my travels seem to involve unintentional comedy: Just boarded the plane and somebody spilled food. The flight attendant screamed ‘who spilled rice?’ and is walking up and down the aisles. They are refusing to leave the gate until someone cleans the rice.”

Update: they are still refusing to leave until the rice has been cleaned. They are sending out for a broom. #RiceGate pic.twitter.com/2H8fIQwdsh — Jennifer Schaper (@jenschap) April 15, 2023

As Schaper continued the story in a series of tweets, she dubbed the incident “RiceGate.” In one of several update posts, Schaper wrote, “The people in my row and I have now the giggles and she’s looking at us suspiciously. #RiceGate.” She then shared a picture that shows a hint of the angry flight attendant cleaning up the rice with a broom. The picture is accompanied by text that reads, “Rice is getting cleaned but she is MAD. She has let us all know that we were not raised right and she is disappointed in all of us.”

Schaper ended the series of tweets with a video that featured the flight attendant having a stern talk with the passengers. In the 11-second video, the flight attendant is heard saying, “We’re cleaning this rice so you don’t have to walk through it and it won’t be an eyesore. We apologize, but again, I don’t think you wanna walk through it so, it’s better for us to take care of this at the gate before we leave.”

In her tweets, Schaper also said that the flight was delayed even further after another unexpected occurrence. Schaper tweeted, “Rice is cleaned but another loud angry woman went to the bathroom during #RiceGate and we still can’t take off because she is not at her seat. My row mates have nicknamed this flight the Voyage of the Damned.”