A 10-year-old kid felt a tug on his fishing line and reeled in a creepy double catch to remember

A 10-year-old kid from Hockley, Texas felt a tug on his line while out fishing with his grandfather last weekend and ended up reeling in much more than he expected.

Chipper Burman not only had a catfish on the hook, but also a diamondback rattlesnake that was attempting swallow the fish whole.

We’ve seen snakes latch onto catfish before with deadly consequences.

In this case, both the snake and the catfish survived because humans were around to police the situation.

According to KHOU, the boy wasn’t afraid of the monstrosity he reeled in because he has two pet ball pythons. He showed his courage by casually poking the snake with a stick near the end of the video.