A Florida man has been accused of breaking into a woman’s home, and what he was found doing was really unexpected

This was a case of breaking and frying!

A Florida man was charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home, helping himself to her vodka and frying up some chicken.

Ronald Wesly was reportedly found standing at Samantha O’Neal’s stove when she and her sister returned home on Wednesday, according to WOFL.

“He was in here, drunk as a skunk, just being Betty Crocker,” O’Neal’s sister, Melissa Stanley described. Shocked by seeing the man standing in her kitchen, O’Neal decided to deal with him herself.





“I just wanted him off the property, so I picked him up and threw him out the gate,” she said.

Police arrived on scene, and Wesly told them he was an acquaintance of O’Neal and did not have permission to enter her home. He is currently out of jail and faces felony charges of burglary and larceny.

The incident wasn’t all bad, though. O’Neal admitted she saw one silver lining in Wesly’s intrusion.

“My buddy had eaten [the chicken],” she told WOFL. “He said it was seasoned very well.”

