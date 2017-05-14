A man who allegedly wouldn’t stop paying women to strip on a neighbor’s porch so he could get off has finally been stopped

On Friday, 45-year-old Douglas Goldsberry appeared in court, where an Oregon judge set a $100,000 bail for his release. Goldsberry is accused of hiring sex workers to strip on his neighbor’s porch. The Nebraska man reportedly masturbated in his own home while watching them across the street.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, when police found Goldsberry, he was preparing to commit suicide — his wife had left him earlier this month. The visits from the prostitutes occurred at least 75 times, and the couple who lives in the house has two young children.





The visits from the prostitutes have been occurring for nearly four years, and while they were once monthly, the frequency had increased of late. In one instance, for which a neighbor called the police, the women admitted to being hired through Backpage, a website popular among sex workers. Goldsberry reportedly was not paying the women either and has been hiring prostitutes for a long time. He was involved in a soliciting case in 1993.

Goldsberry’s lawyer asked for a lower bail and called the case an “anomaly,” but the judge wasn’t having it. He also placed a restraining order keeping the suspect away from his neighbors. The sheriff said that for a lot of the incidents, he suspects that the family was away.