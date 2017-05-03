A pastor says that the woman accused of decapitating a grandma asked for an exorcism before the attack

A 35-year-old woman from Wichita, Kans., with a history of drug-related convictions, only days before she was accused of first-degree murder in the beheading of 63-year-old grandmother Micki Davis, sought a full-blown exorcism, says Pastor Terry Fox of Summit Church.

RELATED: Police: A grandma was beheaded by her son’s ex-girlfriend while visiting with her grandson

Rachael Hilyard is being held for the murder of Micki Davis, who was found decapitated in Hilyard’s home after Davis’ 9-year-old grandson witnessed the beginnings of an heated argument and assault, fled the home and used his grandmother’s cell phone to dial 911.





Soon after, police found Davis’ headless body in a garage attached to Hilyard’s home.

That was in early April.

Today, Pastor Terry Fox has come forward with details that Hilyard had, before the killing, sought out an exorcism.

“We were in the process of trying to evaluate her situation to see if it was mental or demonic,” he told the Kansas City Star. “We were only working with her a few days. If we would have had an opportunity to get to her, I believe we could [have helped] […] I think if we would have had more time, perhaps we could have made a difference. It broke our hearts.”

Fox said that Hilyard wanted a full-blown exorcism, but he didn’t find “physical evidence” in her house that suggested she was possessed.

“There was not enough [in Hilyard’s home] to make us think that. In her house she didn’t have upside down crosses. There wasn’t physical evidence,” he said, before adding that Hilyard was not aggressive during his home-blessing visit. “She was not aggressive to hurt anyone or herself. Had she been, I would’ve reported it. If I thought she was a danger to herself or someone, I would’ve reported that.”

Fox opted to pray over Hilyard’s home instead of performing an exorcism.

As the Daily Mail noted, Hilyard put up strange Facebook posts in the days before Davis’ killing, referencing the cutting off of heads.

“Seriously troubled woman,” Hilyard’s former roommate Jenn Wade wrote on Facebook after the news about the beheading broke. “She had some serious mental issues going on, and I tried to reach out to her recently. I hope she gets help. So sad.”

Chillingly, Hilyard explained to authorities after her arrest that “this was [her] fault” and that “God was telling [her] to do it.”

A piece by the Wichita Eagle detailed Hilyard’s trouble past, which included drug abuse.

She had convictions in Sedgwick County for drug possession in 2012 and 2013 and was discharged from community corrections supervision in May 2015, records show. While under supervision in 2014, she admitted to using methamphetamines, marijuana and opiates, a court document says. In a January 2015 court document in a divorce case, Hilyard said she received “disability money.” Before her 2012 and 2013 drug cases, she had a long list of traffic and drug-related convictions in Wichita Municipal Court dating back to 2001, records show.

Brad Stebens, who has lived across the street from Hilyard for the last eight years, said after the murder that he remembered days when his neighbor was stable, but says it looked “like she had been run through a wringer” of late.

“That [a decapitation] takes a level of rage,” he said. “I’m still trying to piece it together myself, because it doesn’t make any sense.”

Grieving daughter Jacona Gillespie shared a photo of her mother on Facebook with a heartbreaking message.

“As some of you may know.. My mother was killed yesterday. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend,” she wrote. “She was amazing in all of these roles. She gave with all her heart and soul. She will be forever missed. May she rest in peace. Love you mom. #justiceformicki.”

Other relatives speaking to KAKE relayed their shock and sadness.

“Why a good person? Why somebody like Micki who was loved by everybody? Micki had no enemies,” Gene Gardner said. “Why did this have to happen to her?”

RELATED: A couple allegedly killed their deaf teenage son and then burned down their house to cover it up

“Today I learned the more gruesome details of her murder,” Davis’ nephew Casey Wallace said. “It surprised me. I’m just glad that little boy didn’t see all that.”

“[Hilyard is] going to be incarcerated for the rest of her days. I hope she just sits in that jail and thinks about that. Hope it eats her alive,” he added. “And I hope Micki’s at peace.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for Davis and has raised more than $5,000.