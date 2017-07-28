A retired NFL player ran straight through a glass door, and his wife says football-related brain injuries are to blame

Brian Price played three seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys before injuries forced him out of the league. Earlier this week, footage surfaced of Price running through a glass door at an auto parts store in Michigan. While the video shows an agitated Price, his wife says that football injuries are to blame for her husband’s bizarre behavior.

The footage surfaced around the same time that a damning study from the JAMA Network pointed to the lasting effects of head trauma on NFL players. The research found that 110 of 111 former NFL players were diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. The disease causes depression, anxiety, memory loss, impaired judgment and even loss of impulse control.

Candace Price told ClickOnDetroit, “This isn’t like a torn ACL or a broken arm. We’re dealing with something they can’t even educate on, let alone emotionally and mentally what it does to a family.” She says that her husband “has his core characteristics” but that “it’s definitely altered his personality.” She has not seen the video of Brian running through the door and she says that she has no interest in watching it.

As the link between NFL play and lasting brain injuries has become impossible to ignore, some players are taking themselves out of the game early. Baltimore Ravens lineman John Urschel left the game at 26 years old, only a few days after the JAMA study was published. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chris Borland left at 24, citing worries about his future health.