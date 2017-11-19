An 18-year-old woman from Arlington, Texas, who was seriously injured by a distracted driver in a crash a week ago as she backed a car out of her driveway has died.





RELATED: Father was passed out drunk when his son drowned in pool, police say

Alexis Butler’s family released a statement remembering a loved one whose life was cut tragically short.

“She was larger than life — everyone loved Lexxy. Her laugh, her smile, her bubbly personality. She touched so many people’s lives in just her short 18 years, more than most will touch in a lifetime,” the family said, according to NBC Dallas-Fort worth. “Her legacy will continue to live on through her final selfless act of organ and tissue donation, which she elected. She will continue to touch lives even in death. We know we’ll see Lexxy again in Heaven and she’ll be an angel watching over us.”

Butler died on Friday.

A week prior, Butler was backing her Toyota out of a driveway. As she did so, the 31-year-old driver of a pickup truck hit into the side of her car, causing injury that proved fatal.

The driver, who has not been named, was reportedly distracted at the time of the crash. He told police that he was looking down at a ignition interlock breathalyzer device he has been ordered by a court to use, according to the Star-Telegram.

Police say that while the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash and has not been charged, they are looking at the court order and whether it was operated properly.

“Number one thing we’ll look at is tracking down the original court order to read exactly what it said,” Lt. Chris Cook of the Arlington Police Department said, NBC Dallas Fort-Worth reported. “And more importantly for us, as a police department, is to determine what the manufacturer recommendation is as far as the guidelines in how to operate this type of equipment. It’s very concerning to us, as a police department, that an individual may be operating some type of ignition equipment while they’re in a moving vehicle.”

RELATED: A toddler is the only survivor in a crash that killed 4 people

The crash scene did not show signs of the driver braking and Butler’s car was hit so hard it went off the road and onto grass.

Butler chose to donate her organs and tissues, her family said.