A West Virginia cop was fired for not shooting a young man and now he’s suing

A police officer who refused to pull the trigger and shoot a young black man was fired, and now he’s suing the city where he was employed, contesting that he was fired for not shooting.

Stephen Mader, a former police officer in Weirton, W.Va., was fired on June 7, 2016. The cause of his termination was for unsuccessfully meeting the “probationary standards of an officer” and showing “apparent difficulties in critical incident reasoning,” according to a federal lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed Wednesday on Mader’s behalf.

Mader told the Huffington Post that he responded to a situation around 2 a.m. on May 6, 2016. A man reportedly had a knife and was threatening to harm himself. Mader said he arrived to find 21-year-old Ronald “RJ” Williams visibly distraught and standing beside the driver-side door of a car.





Mader asked the man if he could help him. Williams told him no, and that he could leave. As Mader made his way around the car, he could see that Williams had his hands behind his back. After several commands from Mader to show his hands, Williams complied.

“When we brought his hands from behind his back, he had a silver pistol in his right hand,” Mader told the Huffington Post. “I drew my duty weapon and I’m telling him, ‘Put the gun down, put the gun down.'”