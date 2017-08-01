A young mom told authorities she killed her 6-year-old daughter to save her from “the aliens in her body”

Young mother Darla Hise has been charged with first-degree murder after police say she shot her young daughter in their rural Virginia home. On February 4, the night of the shooting, Hise was arrested after police responded to reports of gunshots near the house. They found the 27-year-old mother on a road nearby and she led them to to her 6-year-old daughter’s body, the Roanoke Times reports.

Hise was interviewed by Detective Jeff Grimm of the Bath County Sheriff’s Office. Her attorney filed a motion to suppress that interview, saying that “drug use and psychosis” prevented his client from being “fully-aware.” The motion states that during her interview, Hise explained that she “believed her daughter and son were in danger from aliens and she thought she was going to save her daughter by sending her to heaven.” She was also admitted to a psychiatric hospital, where she told the staff that she had “aliens in her body and wanted them removed from her stomach.” Still, days later, Hise was transferred to a general hospital where she continue to ramble about aliens.





Hise tested positive for methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana. Police were able to rescue a 3-year-old boy who was found at the home. According to her Facebook page, she attended East Coast Polytechnic Institute and studied nursing. She has no job listed other than “full time mommy.”