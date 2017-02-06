A deputy met a sad end after trying to rescue a worker from a toxic environment

Sgt. Greg Meagher, 57, was responding to a burglar alarm in an Augusta, Ga. medical facility. He was instead met with a liquid nitrogen leak.

The leak affected workers at a sperm bank called Xytex.

Meagher was attempting to rescue a worker when he succumbed to toxic fumes, presumably from the liquid nitrogen. The Richmond County coroner said that Meagher ‘s autopsy would take some weeks to complete on the account of toxicology tests.

The Augusta University Medical Center pronounced Meagher dead on Sunday afternoon. The employee he was attempting to rescue, as well as three other deputies, were hospitalized.

Xytex released the following statement:

Yesterday afternoon at our Augusta storage facility, we experienced a liquid nitrogen pressure surge just after 3:00 p.m. We would like to thank the first responders for their prompt response and assistance at our facility. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Sgt. Greg Meagher, his fellow deputies and our injured employee. We continue to cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing investigation of what occurred. All our cryostorage tanks are currently operational, and there was no damage to any of the tissue stored at our Augusta location. Due to privacy concerns, we are not releasing any information on our injured employee.

CBS News reports that Meagher survived being shot in the face in 2004 at the scene of a drug sting.