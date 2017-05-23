A little girl dialed 911 to get help after her mom’s boyfriend overdosed on heroin in the car

An 11-year-old girl fought back tears as she called 911 to get help for her mother’s boyfriend. The little girl told the 911 dispatch that the man was drunk, not knowing that he had taken heroin before he got into his vehicle.

“I’m afraid to touch him,” the girl told 911 during the May 12 phone call.

According to the child, she begged the man to pull the car over after he began swerving through traffic.





“I think he was drunk, but he was swerving everywhere, and I told him to stop at the curb,” the girl said in her phone call.

“Please! I’m begging you!” she said through a fit of tears.

According to the Associated Press, the man driving the car, David Reitz, was arrested and later released from jail after posting his bond. He was found dead two days later.