A woman reported kidnapped tried to escape at a Starbucks, but her captor dragged her away

A California woman who police say was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend was spotted Sunday at a Starbucks in Goodyear, Ariz., but her captor grabbed her and dragged to the car as she tried to tell another customer she needed help.

Virginia Paris, 55, was ordering a beverage when her captor — whom police believe to be her ex-boyfriend, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel — saw her interacting with the customer. He grabbed her, led her out of the store, then pushed her into a vehicle and sped off, officials told ABC 15.





As they drove off, Paris tossed the car registration paperwork out the window. It was recovered by the Goodyear Police Department.

Police described the car as a 2015 Chrysler 200 with California license plate 7NGE514. They were last seen entering Interstate 10 headed eastbound toward Phoenix.

The woman had previously sought a restraining order against Hetzel, whom police described as being 6-foot-2 and weighing about 195 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue colored shirt.

Paris, police said, is 5-foot-6, weighs about 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light colored shirt.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Paris was kidnapped on Sept. 1.

Hetzel has done time in prison for possession of items used to make explosive devices, using explosive devices with the intent to terrorize, criminal threats and felony vandalism.

Police think the captor has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.