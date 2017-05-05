Aaron Hernandez’s suicide note for his fiancee has been released, and it reveals a prediction he made

TMZ Sports has obtained the suicide note that late former NFL star Aaron Hernandez left for his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez. In it, he assures her that she’ll be rich after his death.

“You have always been my soul-mate, and I want you to live life and know I’m always with you,” he wrote. “I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel […] Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you.”

RELATED: More bloody details have emerged after Aaron Hernandez’s suicide





At the end of the note, Hernandez added, “(You’re rich),” insinuating that the New England Patriots will have to pay his estate the remainder of his salary.

BREAKING: Suicide letter from Aaron Hernandez to fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez released by prosecutors. @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/pqlMGtYxoz — Daniel Gadbois (@DanNBCBoston) May 5, 2017

Under Massachusetts state law, Hernandez’s murder conviction is likely to be voided because he failed to exhaust all of his appeals before his death. Therefore, he technically died an innocent man, and the team cannot justify firing him and denying him the $6 million left of his salary. Jenkins-Hernandez is the beneficiary of his estate, so it appears that Hernandez knew she’d most likely be getting that money.

RELATED: It’s not even over yet, but the Aaron Hernandez saga is already getting published