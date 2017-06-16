CAPTURED: A national manhunt for two double-murdering prison escapees is over

Two Georgia inmates who are as “dangerous beyond description” and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus were spotted in Tennessee.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said that the two had been captured in Tennessee following a car chase.

They had been spotted in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

CAPTURED: Fugitives in custody following car chase in TN. More info will be forthcoming. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) June 16, 2017

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Thursday that the two escapees, armed with guns taken from the murdered prison guards, are a grave danger to the public.





The FBI, state and local authorities expanded the search well beyond the Georgia state line.

“If someone is helping them, they will prosecuted as parties of this crime,” Sills said Thursday.

The escapees are wanted for the prison bus murders of two corrections officers: Sgt. Chris Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.

It was reported Thursday that Putnam County sheriff admitted that the escaped inmates had a 13-hour head start in a stolen white pickup truck before authorities realized they had switched cars.

Investigators said after jumping the guards and shooting them, the two prisoners broke out of the bus, carjacked a Honda, later dumped it and broke into a home to grab food, street clothes and money.

#Breaking: Authorities confirm to us inmate escapees/murder suspects have been spotted in Shelbyville, TN area @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/VNOhMEjcKA — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) June 15, 2017

The escapees were believed to be in a stolen white Ford F-250 pickup truck.