Facebook lets anyone advertise to people who list anti-Semitic terms in their profiles

Facebook’s online advertising tools allowed advertisers to segment and target anti-Semitic audiences of Facebook users who identified themselves using keywords and queries like “how to burn Jews,” “Jew hater” and “History of ‘why Jews ruin the world,'” according to a report by ProPublica.

In addition to locating anti-Semitic audiences using Facebook’s own tools, reporters successfully placed ads targeting those users, confirming that it was as easy as targeting any other interest or affinity on the world’s foremost social media platform.

Facebook, they write, approved three $10.00 ad buys targeting people who listed “Jew haters,” “how to burn Jews,” and “why Jews ruin the world” on their profiles. The promoted post campaigns were approved in under fifteen minutes, writes ProPublica, confirming that the user audiences were real and able to be targeted by ads.

Reporters took screenshots of the site as they placed the ads. After being contacted about the successful ad buys, Facebook said it would remove the audiences, which had been created by an algorithm, not a Facebook employee.

A 2013 post from the company specifically names Jewish people as a group frequently targeted by threats and hate speech on the platform. The statement pledges to improve filtering and responses to discrimination, hate speech, threats, and other such uses of the platform.

“In recent days, it has become clear that our systems to identify and remove hate speech have failed to work as effectively as we would like… We need to do better, and we will,” says the statement from over four years ago.