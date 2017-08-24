Florida man could get charged with 17 DUIs after one eventful night

A Florida man was supposedly trying to park when he allegedly drove into 17 cars over the weekend. He could face as many as 17 DUI charges as a result.

Tony Futch, 25, was arrested after bystanders managed to get him out of his car on Sunday night, according to Jalopnik and News 6.

Police say Futch and his 2003 Chevy Blazer plowed through the front gate of The Gate apartments in Davenport, Fla., hitting seventeen cars before temporarily stopping at a second gate he’d smashed through. That gave residents of the apartment complex a chance to force the allegedly intoxicated Futch out of his car, according to police.





Witnesses say Futch was unable to finish a sentence. Futch, who had his license revoked in 2013 for a separate DUI, did not comply with a field sobriety test. He was arrested and taken to Osceola County Jail.

According to News 6, under Florida law, police are able to treat every car as a separate crash, which would bring 17 DUI charges against the man.