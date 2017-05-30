Gunmen open fire on newspaper office with employees inside

Sunday morning’s stillness was interrupted by a series of gunshots fired into the office of the Lexington Herald-Leader in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lexington Police say the attack occurred sometime between 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, while employees were inside. No one was injured in the shooting.

The Herald-Leader reports that the shooter or shooters fired at windows on three stories of the building, shattering some of them. Investigators say damage to the windows is consistent with small-caliber rounds.





Police are investigating the incident as criminal mischief for now. It’s not clear that any employee was targeted or that there was a specific threat to the paper.

The attack comes days after a Republican charged with misdemeanor assault for beating a journalist won a special election in Montana.

Rufus Friday, the Herald-Leader’s publisher, said the attack was “concerning,” but that it would not deter them from their work, though they would be increasing security in response.

“We’re going to be vigilant and continue to do what we do. We’re not going to be deterred by this senseless act of vandalism,” he said.