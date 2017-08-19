In the wake of Charlottesville, a Boston “free speech” rally is underway

The city of Boston is bracing for a rally organized by right-wing individuals only a week after the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally fell into chaos.

Boston has pushed back on the rally, and the mayor has warned far-right groups that the actions of Charlottesville will not be welcome in their city.

On their Facebook page, the event organizers wrote, “We will not be offering our platform to racism or bigotry. We denounce the politics of supremacy and violence,” the Associated Press reports. Alt-right figure and former Infowars blogger Joe Biggs is attending the rally and expected to speak.





A number of speakers are expected to talk at the rally, and a top Boston police officer said that “if anyone gets out of control, it will all be shut down.”

Organizer John Medlar said, “Contrary to a lot of the rumors out there, the purpose of the rally is to denounce the kind of political violence that we have seen, a sort of rising tide throughout the country.” He stressed that they are not the same group who wrecked chaos on Charlottesville.

Protesters have already appeared en masse on the other side of the barricades where rally-goers are gathered. Antifa groups have said that they will be present at the rally.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.