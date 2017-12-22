Menu
wesley mccollum Read this Next

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend's little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail
Advertisement

Subway is struggling to sell its footlongs.

According to Business Insider, the restaurant chain is having a difficult time living up to its title of world’s largest restaurant chain. With new restaurants popping up daily to offer customers increasingly health options, the competition is stiff.


RELATED: You won’t believe how little chicken is actually in Subway’s chicken, according to a recent study

Numbers provided by a representative show that the popular chain has lost 909 (3 percent) of its locations over the years. There are 25,835 active chains in the US, down from 26, 744 at the end of 2016, according to a company rep.

Three franchisees told Business Insider that the wave of closures may only be just only just beginning. According to sales numbers, an estimated one-third of Subway’s locations aren’t profiting.

Last week, news broke that over 400 franchisees signed a petition against the corporation in protest of the company’s decision to bring back the “$5 Footlong” deal beginning in January. Although it is slated to be a temporary deal, franchise owners happy to take a hit on their already reduced profit margins, reported the New York Post.

“The national promotional focus over the past five years … has decimated [us] and left many franchisees unprofitable and even insolvent,” said in the petition sent to Subway and led by Virginia franchisee Mitesh Raval.

Traffic to restaurants has dropped 25 percent since 2012, reported the NY Post. According to the corporation, Subway fears customers don’t see it as competition for McDonald’s oftentimes cheap fare.

RELATED: A gang of foul-mouthed Ronald McDonalds storm into Burger King and serve up some insults

The slew of public relations nightmares they’ve faced over the year have also greatly affected public opinion. Jared Fogle, who was the face of the company for years, was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for possession of child porn. Additionally, the chain was sued for not truly having 12-inch sandwiches, and they had to issue a lawsuit of their own against a network that alleged their chicken was really filled with soy — while also being accused of filling their bread with yoga-mat chemicals.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

He was beaten, arrested and convicted, but the body cam footage tells an entirely different story
Across the U.S.A.

He was beaten, arrested and convicted, but the body cam footage tells an entirely different story

,
This veteran is being forced to give up his support dog even though he says his “life would be lost without him”
Across the U.S.A.

This veteran is being forced to give up his support dog even though he says his “life would be lost without him”

,
Track Palin’s ex reveals his past domestic violence — and says his family tried to hide it from police
Across the U.S.A.

Track Palin’s ex reveals his past domestic violence — and says his family tried to hide it from police

,
Parents give Christmas gift to teacher apologizing for their child — we all know “that kid”
Across the U.S.A.

Parents give Christmas gift to teacher apologizing for their child — we all know “that kid”

,
Advertisement