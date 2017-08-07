Over a year after his death, Disney World announces how it will honor a boy killed at one of their resorts

A lighthouse at Disney World will honor a young life lost at one of their theme parks.

Lane Graves, 2, was attacked and killed by an alligator at the Grand Floridian in June 2016.

He and his family were on vacation and he was scooping sand on the beach area when the alligator appeared out of Seven Seas Lagoon and snatched him.

Disney and the Graves family announced in June a sculpture of a lighthouse will soon stand on Disney property to remember Lane.





The family set up The Lane Thomas Foundation to support pediatric organ donation.

The lighthouse sculpture was recently installed near the resort where Lane died.

The Graves family said in a statement, “We find comfort that so many people continue to remember our sweet boy, Lane, and we believe the lighthouse stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair. We will continue to honor Lane and preserve his spirit through the Lane Thomas Foundation.”