Police reveal that a TV weatherman who took his own life was the sole suspect in a terrible crime

A Maine sheriff says a TV weatherman who took his life was the sole suspect in a rape reported days earlier.
Officials say the assault happened hours after Tom Johnston served as a celebrity judge at a margarita mix-off, part of Springfest at the Sunday River ski resort April 1.
From no jacket (48 degrees + sun) to #snow (and 32 degrees) in 28 hours.#spring in #Maine #mewx pic.twitter.com/K5gbSw5ixY
— Tom Johnston (@tjthunder) April 1, 2017
The WCSH-TV employee was reported missing April 3 by his girlfriend. His body was found days later. An autopsy indicates the 46-year-old cut himself and died from hypothermia.
Oxford County’s sheriff said Thursday that evidence would have supported a charge of gross sexual assault. Police say the accuser reported the rape April 2 and said she’d been drinking and woke up with Johnston, whom she didn’t know.
WCSH-TV’s president and general manager said Thursday: “We share in the community’s shock.”