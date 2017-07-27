Police say a little girl had to take the wheel when her father overdosed on opioids while driving

A father in New York faces charges after police said his 7-year-old daughter took the wheel of a car when he overdosed on opioids.

Officers said Eric Roman was unconscious in the driver’s seat while his daughter sat on his lap to try to steer the car to safety, WCBS reports. The car crashed into the back of an FDNY ambulance in Brooklyn around 5 p.m. last Thursday.

“When we asked her what happened, she said, ‘My dad was sleeping so I was going to finish driving him home,’” an emergency medical technician at the scene told the New York Daily News. “There’s no way her feet could reach the pedals. We were turning with her, telling her to pull over, waving our arms wildly at her, but she wasn’t pulling over.” Thinking quickly, the EMTs moved their ambulance into the path of Roman’s car, which was traveling slowly with the girl at the wheel, and forced the car to stop with a small collision, according to the Daily News.

Officials told WCBS that medical responders revived Roman with Narcan and then took him to a local hospital. Both Roman and the girl are reported to be OK, according to WCBS.

The girl reportedly told medics that she was in the back seat when her dad passed out, after which she took the wheel, according to the Daily News.

Police arrested Roman on charges of driving while intoxicated, acting in a manner injurious to a child and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, WCBS reports.