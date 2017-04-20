President Trump enjoyed dinner with a few celebrities who weren’t big fans of President Obama

Less than five months ago, President Barack Obama hosted a White House party that included the likes of Lena Dunham, Chance the Rapper, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Olivia Wilde, Dave Chappelle, George Clooney and Tom Hanks among the attendees. Had the attendees decided to leave the country after Trump’s election day victory — as many of them promised to do — they would have left behind a pop culture void.

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump opened the White House to a few celebrities, as Obama did many times during his tenure. The three celebrities Trump hosted for dinner did not appear at any of President Barack Obama’s star-studded bashes: Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, country-rock musician Kid Rock, and musician turned conservative provocateur Ted Nugent.





CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted out some images.