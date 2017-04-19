Prison officials deemed the death a suicide, but Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer isn’t totally buying it

Prison officials believe that former NFL player Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his cell. Hernandez’s lawyer, however, is not so certain.
On Wednesday morning, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Hernandez’s death is a cut and dry suicide.
“We’ve learned attorney Jose Baez — who just got a not guilty verdict for Aaron last week in the double murder case — has launched an investigation on behalf of Hernandez’s family and they are not buying the suicide story,” TMZ reports.
Less than a week ago Baez was celebrating Hernandez’s acquittal in the murder of two men outside a Boston nightclub.
“I wasn’t surprised, but I was relieved,” Baez told PEOPLE. “I knew we had raised doubt throughout that case. I had never been involved in a case with so much reasonable doubt.”