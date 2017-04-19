Prison officials deemed the death a suicide, but Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer isn’t totally buying it

Prison officials believe that former NFL player Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his cell. Hernandez’s lawyer, however, is not so certain.

On Wednesday morning, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Hernandez’s death is a cut and dry suicide.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items,” the corrections department said in a statement.





Despite the official statement, Hernandez’s lawyer doesn’t believe it.

According to TMZ , Jose Baez will launch an investigation on behalf of the Hernandez family into how his client died.