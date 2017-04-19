The New England Patriots have released their first statement since learning of Aaron Hernandez’s suicide

On Wednesday morning, former New York England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his prison cell. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for killing a man in 2013.

Hernandez was once one of the NFL’s biggest rising stars, whose career was derailed by his criminal activity.

RELATED: The Aaron Hernandez legal saga has shockingly reached its conclusion

Five days before his death, Hernandez was acquitted in the murder of two men outside of a Boston nightclub.

After news of his death began to circulate the Boston Globe contacted the New England Patriots for comment on the death of their former star.





“We are aware of the reports, but I don’t anticipate that we will be commenting today,” a team spokesman told the Boston Globe.

Hernandez was 27 years old.