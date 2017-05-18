The State Department addresses an attack on protesters outside of Turkey’s American embassy
The State Department addresses an attack on protesters outside of Turkey’s American embassy

President Trump received Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the week. Some hours following their joint statement, videos surfaced of Washington, D.C., metro police trying to prevent anti-Erdogan protesters from being kicked and viciously attacked by Erdogan’s armed Turkish personnel.

(Warning: Graphic video)

By Wednesday, the State Department acknowledged the attacks in a statement:

The letter stated a “concern” for the violent incident, especially at it pertained to the First Amendment right to the freedom of speech and assembly.


Video shows the vicious attack. Victims include women and elderly men:

