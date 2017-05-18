The State Department addresses an attack on protesters outside of Turkey’s American embassy

President Trump received Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the week. Some hours following their joint statement, videos surfaced of Washington, D.C., metro police trying to prevent anti-Erdogan protesters from being kicked and viciously attacked by Erdogan’s armed Turkish personnel.

(Warning: Graphic video)

This is INSANE. Erdogan’s goons rough up Kurdish protesters ON EMBASSY ROW, as D.C. cops valiantly try to stop them. https://t.co/xXQP1BzCxA — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) May 17, 2017

By Wednesday, the State Department acknowledged the attacks in a statement:

NEW: State Dept.: “We are concerned by the violent incidents involving protestors and Turkish security personnel.” pic.twitter.com/r2Wj0hHw73 — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2017

The letter stated a “concern” for the violent incident, especially at it pertained to the First Amendment right to the freedom of speech and assembly.





Video shows the vicious attack. Victims include women and elderly men:

WATCH: @StateDept confirmed Turkish security personnel were involved in the fight with protesters outside Turkey’s embassy in DC: pic.twitter.com/ROFu3Hp3Z3 — Shepard Smith (@ShepNewsTeam) May 17, 2017