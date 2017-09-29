This NFL legend thinks the league needs to install a rule to ban kneeling during national anthem

Herschel Walker, one of the NFL’s all-time great running backs, supports President Donald Trump’s in the national anthem protest. He thinks players should stand for the anthem because the football field isn’t the place for protest.

“I do, I think it means making a league-wide rule that if you want to protest, protest off the job,” Walker told TMZ. “One of the things I want to say about the protests, where was everyone before the season started? I didn’t see anyone protesting in front of the White House, protesting in front of Congress or protesting in front of police officers. Why did we wait until football season started to start this again?





“If you’re behind it, you got to be behind it all the way. Maybe this is a bigger bang for your buck. This is where the commissioner got to step in and say guys, we have advertisers, we have sponsors, we have a lot of people that this is a job.”

Walker views the players’ protest from the perspective of a businessman. He founded Renaissance Man Food Services in 1999. The company delivers “quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace.”

“I have a company, maybe people want to protest in my company. Well, I’m never going to be able to sell any chicken. I got to run a business, so you can’t protest on a business because this is a business, I got people, I got people trying to buy from me.

He also said the players’ protests against racial injustice and police brutality are meaningful, and that he’d be “right there with them” in protest — but after the season.

“What I say is everyone needs to stand. Everyone needs to be respectful,” Walker said.