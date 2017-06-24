A “human plate” performance artist says it’s “arousing” when strangers eat off of her naked body

Twenty-four-year-old Miranda Robero considers herself a performance artist. And, the Brooklyn-based exotic dancer’s art is raising some eyebrows — she lets people eat food off of her naked body.

At a recent event where there were eight “human platters,” Robero told the New York Post, “I definitely feel empowered […] I feel like a goddess.”

The New York bar where Robero works is called Lust, and tickets to the Friday event where she spoke to the Post went for between $90 to $140. The owner of the club told the newspaper, “I want to teach people the idea of connecting sensually without engaging in sex.”





An hour before the event, the models take a shower, don a nude-colored thong, and lay down as they are covered with food.

Apparently, the women even speak to the diners, and the conversation is sometimes “filthy.” But, it’s a scarce gig. Robero says she only performs a few times each year as there still isn’t that much demand for human plates. She says that “the sensation when people grab food off my body is very satisfying and arousing.”

Lust’s owner is apparently looking for a very specific type of woman. She says, “A good platter is [someone] with really good energy, really positive and who actually enjoys it […] I don’t want somebody that is like, ‘when is this going to end?'”