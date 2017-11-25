Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump’s account of how he rejected the magazine’s request for an interview and photo sessions ahead of its “Person of the Year” issue.





RARE OPINION: Liberals shouldn’t be shocked by the defenses of Roy Moore, because it’s how they defended Bill Clinton

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

In a Friday evening tweet, Trump says the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweets: “I said probably is no good and took a pass.”

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Later that evening, Time tweeted that Trump “is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.” The magazine says it doesn’t comment on its choice until publication.

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances.

The Time Magazine list of the 100 Most Influential People is a joke and stunt of a magazine that will, like Newsweek,soon be dead. Bad list! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2013

Just took a look at Time Magazine-looks really flimsy like a free handout at a parking lot! The sad end is coming-just like Newsweek! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2013

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.