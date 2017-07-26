Two months before her father called for a ban on transgender military members, Ivanka Trump praised their community

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump grabbed headlines with his surprise announcement that he hopes to ban transgender members of the military from serving their country.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump wrote via several posts on Twitter . “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”





Moments after Trump tweeted out his message, an old message from his daughter’s Twitter account went viral.

In early June, Ivanka Trump sent out a message of support to the LGBTQ community, which is now up in arms about her father’s announcement.

“I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy,” Ivanka Trump wrote on June 1.

Twitter users were quick to call on Ivanka to try and explain her stance to her father. Talk show host James Corden implored Ivanka to “have a talk” with the president.

“Hey Ivanka, James here. Hope all is good, quick question, can you… Erm… Call your dad and have a talk,” Corden wrote

Kal Penn, a comedic actor and former member of the Obama administration, had more severe words for the first daughter.