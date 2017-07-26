Two months before her father called for a ban on transgender military members, Ivanka Trump praised their community

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump grabbed headlines with his surprise announcement that he hopes to ban transgender members of the military from serving their country.
In early June, Ivanka Trump sent out a message of support to the LGBTQ community, which is now up in arms about her father’s announcement.
“I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy,” Ivanka Trump wrote on June 1.
Twitter users were quick to call on Ivanka to try and explain her stance to her father. Talk show host James Corden implored Ivanka to “have a talk” with the president.
“Yo @IvankaTrump, you’re disgusting,” Penn wrote. “You should meet some of the brave trans servicemembers you’re hurting. Do a USO tour. Talk to families.”
Ivanka’s June tweet came back to light during the same week that thousands signed a petition asking Macy’s department store to stop selling her products. By Wednesday afternoon, nearly 66,000 people had signed the petition.
Ivanka has yet to comment on her father’s wish to ban transgender people from the military.