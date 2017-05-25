When she decided to attack her ex, pork fried rice was this woman’s weapon of choice

When police responded to a disturbance at a restaurant, they showed up to find a man covered in pork fried rice and hot sauce.

Exes Samantha Wilson and and Brian Kusmer were meeting up at China No. 1 in Florida for a custody exchange of their 8-year-old son. During the exchange, they began arguing over their son’s school absences. Wilson reportedly got so heated during the argument that she threw a plate of pork fried rice and hot sauce at Kusmer.

“The sauce burned a little,” Kusmer admitted afterwards, but declined medical attention.

Wilson, on the other hand, noted that she “never physically touched Kusmer” and that “she only threw the food at him.” She was still arrested for domestic battery; added to her criminal record, which includes mischief, theft, negligence and child abuse. She has since been released from jail and was ordered to stay away from her ex.