An Alabama teen who’s been missing for years has finally been found, and her family couldn’t be happier

An Alabama teen who vanished without a trace two years ago after taking out the trash has been found.

RELATED: Kansas City police have established an eerie link between two missing women and identified the remains of one

Alissia Freeman, who was more than 1,000 miles away in El Paso, Texas, reached out to her mother Vickie Metcalf on a video call Monday after being out of contact with her family since she disappeared on Dec. 13, 2015. She was 17 at the time.





Metcalf saw her daughter in person for the first time in years Wednesday afternoon, as the two reunited in Texas.

For years she had been sharing posts like this one on Facebook:

The family, which had been targeted by scammers in the past, confirmed along with law enforcement that Freeman was safe.

“I have seen her,” Metcalf told AL.com. “I’m with her now and so happy. Of course.”

RELATED: A teen missing for five years was found 500 miles from home and living with an entirely new identity

Although the mother couldn’t be happier, she said there are people out there sending her daughter ugly messages.

While Metcalf did not specify why her daughter ran away, she said that “she went through some things when she was younger.”

“She’s had a hard time with it and our communication wasn’t the best and she didn’t think I’d understand (my fault not hers) we are working on that now,” she wrote. “She is just trying to heal now.”