An ex-porn star who has ISIS calling for her head on social media had a great response to the hate

Former porn star Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American, has, in the past, made news for some laughing matters, like feuds with athletes sliding into her DMs on Twitter. But this? This isn’t one of those.

The Washington, D.C., sports fanatic Khalifa joined The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan last Thursday and revealed that ISIS has threatened to behead her using graphic images on social media.

While some might be shaking in their boots over such threats, Khalifa is proceeding with caution while remaining conscious of what cowering in the face of these threats means.





“I think that starting out with ISIS threatening to behead me really set the standard [of threats],” Khalifa told the radio hosts. “Like, I look at a Cowboys fan, I’m like, ‘You cannot hurt me. I have ISIS threaten me. You are not scaring me.’”

When asked how she was threatened, Khalifa said that photoshopped pictures of her being beheaded, along with words promising this brutality, have been directed at her on social media.

“It was through social media. They photoshopped a picture of me being beheaded and threatened that that would happen to me,” she said. “It does, but I try not to show it, because you can’t show weakness. That’s exactly what they’re looking for. I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I’ll admit, it gets to you after a while.”

As the Daily Mail noted, Khalifa incited the ire of the likes of ISIS for appearing in an adult film wearing a hijab, a clear reason why she would have been targeted on social media, and told she would be “the first person in Hellfire.”